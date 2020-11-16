Tiancheng International Jewellery and Jadeite Autumn 2020 slated for 28 November

18 november 2020

Image credit: Tiancheng International

The Tiancheng International Jewellery and Jadeite Autumn Auction will take place on 28 November offering a dazzling array of treasures, according to a press release.Leading the auction is a 6.70-Carat Natural Fancy Deep Yellow Diamond of intense colour and vivacity. Another star item is a 10.18-Carat D Colour Internally Flawless Type IIa Diamond that boasts superb clarity and luminescence.The sale will also showcase a stellar line-up of jadeite pieces, including a pair of Jadeite “Double Hoop” Earrings and a Jadeite “Guanyin” Pendant. Of note is a pair of 34.63-Carat Natural Colombian Emerald, Emerald and Diamond Earrings by Hong Kong designer Barney Cheng.Ms. Connie Huang, Head of Tiancheng International’s Jewellery Department, remarks, “While the market readjusts in the current economic climate, Tiancheng International has spared no effort in sourcing refined jewels for the autumn sale. Apart from exquisite gemstones and jadeite traditionally seen at auction, we are delighted to present a wide selection of jewellery from some of the most prominent jewellers as well as mesmerising designer pieces, catering to the finest tastes of every aficionado.”The preview will be held from 25 to 27 November and the auction will take place on 28 November 2020 at 1 Garden Road, Central, Hong Kong. Auction and viewing will be opened to the public on an appointment-only basis.