Deljanin and Simic: We do not think laboratory diamonds are threat to natural diamonds
Gem and jewelry industry experts Branko Deljanin and Dusan Simic have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds. Deljanin and Simic are diamond researchers with...
16 november 2020
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found a...
26 october 2020
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
Tiancheng International Jewellery and Jadeite Autumn 2020 slated for 28 November
Image credit: Tiancheng International
The Tiancheng International Jewellery and Jadeite Autumn Auction will take place on 28 November offering a dazzling array of treasures, according to a press release.
Leading the auction is a 6.70-Carat Natural Fancy Deep Yellow Diamond of intense colour and vivacity. Another star item is a 10.18-Carat D Colour Internally Flawless Type IIa Diamond that boasts superb clarity and luminescence.
The sale will also showcase a stellar line-up of jadeite pieces, including a pair of Jadeite “Double Hoop” Earrings and a Jadeite “Guanyin” Pendant. Of note is a pair of 34.63-Carat Natural Colombian Emerald, Emerald and Diamond Earrings by Hong Kong designer Barney Cheng.
Ms. Connie Huang, Head of Tiancheng International’s Jewellery Department, remarks, “While the market readjusts in the current economic climate, Tiancheng International has spared no effort in sourcing refined jewels for the autumn sale. Apart from exquisite gemstones and jadeite traditionally seen at auction, we are delighted to present a wide selection of jewellery from some of the most prominent jewellers as well as mesmerising designer pieces, catering to the finest tastes of every aficionado.”
The preview will be held from 25 to 27 November and the auction will take place on 28 November 2020 at 1 Garden Road, Central, Hong Kong. Auction and viewing will be opened to the public on an appointment-only basis.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished