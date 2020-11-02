Exclusive
Deljanin and Simic: We do not think laboratory diamonds are threat to natural diamonds
Gem and jewelry industry experts Branko Deljanin and Dusan Simic have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds. Deljanin and Simic are diamond researchers with...
Yesterday
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found a...
26 october 2020
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
Angola negotiates return of multinational diamond miners
He opined that a possible comeback of the two multinational diamond mining corporations to Angola “is welcome”, taking into account the current year that he considers difficult for the Angolan diamond industry, as well as a noticeable plunge in production and the closure of major global diamond markets due to the continuous COVID-19 pandemic.
Suddenly, we stopped buying and selling, as all the countries and international financial markets have been closed, said the head of ENDIAMA pointing in particular to the Belgian and Indian diamond markets.
As is known, Angola produces between 9 and 10 million carats of rough diamonds annually, which represents about a third of what is produced by ALROSA and De Beers.
Within the framework of ongoing reforms in the sector, ENDIAMA is in the process of privatization that is expected to be completed by 2022.
The idea is that the Angolan diamond giant will focus on its core business disposing of alternative operations, thus bringing about a significant increase in tax contributions, which are still minimal.
In 2018 and 2019, the State coffers benefited from ENDIAMA’s contribution of US$ 252 million and US$ 328 million respectively, which is to increase to almost US$ 1.4 billion in two years.
Dias Francisco, correspondent of Rough&Polished in Angola