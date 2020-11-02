Exclusive
Deljanin and Simic: We do not think laboratory diamonds are threat to natural diamonds
Gem and jewelry industry experts Branko Deljanin and Dusan Simic have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds. Deljanin and Simic are diamond researchers with...
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found a...
26 october 2020
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
The Sprit of the Rose bought for $26.6 M at Sotheby’s auction in Geneva
Image credit: Sotheby's
A superb one-of-a-kind fancy vivid purple-pink diamond weighing 14.83 carats named “The Spirit of the Rose” was put under the hammer at Sotheby’s in Geneva and bought for $26.6 million last Wednesday.
Being the star of this auction, the gem – Type IIa, Internally Flawless – was accompanied by a special monograph from GIA stressing the rarity of this stone. It was retrieved from the earth’s bowels in the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) in the northeast of Russia in July 2017 at the Ebelyakh Diamond Field mined by ALROSA and weighed 27.85 carats in its raw state.
The company said that it had taken a whole year for Russian diamond cutters to turn this unique trove into a genuine piece of jewelry art. The pink diamond was named “The Spirit of the Rose” after the ballet of the same name staged by Sergei Diaghilev’s Ballets Russes with Vaslav Nijinsky dancing the leading part.
Gary Schuler, Сhairman of Sotheby’s Jewellery Division, said before the auction in Geneva that only one percent of all pink diamonds are larger than 10 carats and only four percent of all pink diamonds are graded as fancy vivid, displaying a rich, vivid color, according to Forbes.
The Spirit of the Rose reached a price of almost $ 1 800 000 per carat, winning an honorable place among other distinguished miracles of Nature.