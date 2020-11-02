The Sprit of the Rose bought for $26.6 M at Sotheby’s auction in Geneva

Today

Image credit: Sotheby's

A superb one-of-a-kind fancy vivid purple-pink diamond weighing 14.83 carats named “The Spirit of the Rose” was put under the hammer at Sotheby’s in Geneva and bought for $26.6 million last Wednesday.Being the star of this auction, the gem – Type IIa, Internally Flawless – was accompanied by a special monograph from GIA stressing the rarity of this stone. It was retrieved from the earth’s bowels in the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) in the northeast of Russia in July 2017 at the Ebelyakh Diamond Field mined by ALROSA and weighed 27.85 carats in its raw state.The company said that it had taken a whole year for Russian diamond cutters to turn this unique trove into a genuine piece of jewelry art. The pink diamond was named “The Spirit of the Rose” after the ballet of the same name staged by Sergei Diaghilev’s Ballets Russes with Vaslav Nijinsky dancing the leading part.Gary Schuler, Сhairman of Sotheby’s Jewellery Division, said before the auction in Geneva that only one percent of all pink diamonds are larger than 10 carats and only four percent of all pink diamonds are graded as fancy vivid, displaying a rich, vivid color, according to Forbes.The Spirit of the Rose reached a price of almost $ 1 800 000 per carat, winning an honorable place among other distinguished miracles of Nature.