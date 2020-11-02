Exclusive
Deljanin and Simic: We do not think laboratory diamonds are threat to natural diamonds
Gem and jewelry industry experts Branko Deljanin and Dusan Simic have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds. Deljanin and Simic are diamond researchers with...
Today
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found a...
26 october 2020
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
Fancy Color Diamond prices dip a nominal 0.7% in Q3 2020
Image credit: FCRF
The Fancy Color Research Foundation (FCRF) has announced the results of the Fancy Color Diamond Index (FCDI) for Q3 2020. After two long quarters, due to COVID-19 restrictions, FCRF was unable to conduct a price survey. FCRF has now published the first index for 2020, says a press release from the Foundation.
On average, Fancy Color prices slid by 0.7%, however, with transactions picking up in Q3 2020, the FCDI displayed a general stability in relation to this chaotic period.
The majority of categories experienced a decrease of less than 1%, while Yellow showed lower drops than Blue and Pink. The Vivid category in all color segments presented stability of -0.1%, in comparison to the Fancy grade to -1.1% and Fancy Intense to -0.9% categories.
Yellow diamonds presented the lowest decrease in Q3 of -0.3%. The category that showed a significant increase is the Fancy Intense Yellow 8 carat, rising by 1.0%. In contrast, the Fancy Intense Yellow 5 carat category decreased by -2.4%.
Overall, Pink diamond prices decreased by 0.8% in Q3 2020. The Fancy Vivid Pink category showed the greatest price drop when 10-carat diamonds dropped by 3.5%, as well as the greatest price rise as 1.5-carat stones rose by 1.6%.
Similar to Pinks, overall Blue diamond prices declined in Q3 -0.8%. The 1.5 carat category decreased 1.8% and the Fancy Vivid Blue 2 carat category increased 1.5%.
FCRF Advisory Board member Oren Schneider said: “While diamond trading is not yet fully back to pre-COVID ‘normalcy’, we are clearly seeing an increasing fancy color diamond transaction activity as a result of governments easing regulatory restrictions. We are looking forward to further improvement in the business environment leading into 2021."
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished