Fancy Color Diamond prices dip a nominal 0.7% in Q3 2020

Image credit: FCRF

The Fancy Color Research Foundation (FCRF) has announced the results of the Fancy Color Diamond Index (FCDI) for Q3 2020. After two long quarters, due to COVID-19 restrictions, FCRF was unable to conduct a price survey. FCRF has now published the first index for 2020, says a press release from the Foundation.On average, Fancy Color prices slid by 0.7%, however, with transactions picking up in Q3 2020, the FCDI displayed a general stability in relation to this chaotic period.The majority of categories experienced a decrease of less than 1%, while Yellow showed lower drops than Blue and Pink. The Vivid category in all color segments presented stability of -0.1%, in comparison to the Fancy grade to -1.1% and Fancy Intense to -0.9% categories.Yellow diamonds presented the lowest decrease in Q3 of -0.3%. The category that showed a significant increase is the Fancy Intense Yellow 8 carat, rising by 1.0%. In contrast, the Fancy Intense Yellow 5 carat category decreased by -2.4%.Overall, Pink diamond prices decreased by 0.8% in Q3 2020. The Fancy Vivid Pink category showed the greatest price drop when 10-carat diamonds dropped by 3.5%, as well as the greatest price rise as 1.5-carat stones rose by 1.6%.Similar to Pinks, overall Blue diamond prices declined in Q3 -0.8%. The 1.5 carat category decreased 1.8% and the Fancy Vivid Blue 2 carat category increased 1.5%.FCRF Advisory Board member Oren Schneider said: “While diamond trading is not yet fully back to pre-COVID ‘normalcy’, we are clearly seeing an increasing fancy color diamond transaction activity as a result of governments easing regulatory restrictions. We are looking forward to further improvement in the business environment leading into 2021."