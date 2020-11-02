SODIAM and KGK open jewelry store in Luanda

Today

Image credit: SODIAM

The Diamond Marketing Company of Angola (SODIAM) and the Indian multinational KGK have opened, in Luanda, a joint store selling jewelry and cut diamonds in Angola.The opening of the space was witnessed by the President of the Republic of Angola, João Lourenço, when the inauguration of a hotel unit in the Angolan capital was proceeding, within the framework of the celebrations of the 45 years of National Independence.The start of operations was marked by an exhibition of jewelry and cut diamonds, explored and worked in Angola.The President of the Board of Directors of SODIAM, Eugénio Bravo Da Rosa, considers that the Angolan company reinforces its position in the diamond value chain, as the only marketing channel, supervision and responsible for the promotion of the diamond polishing activity in Angola.The opening of the store, according to the official, comes “to continue the work that SODIAM has been developing in attracting credible private investors, who can contribute to the development of the diamond sector, not only in cutting, but also in the jewelry area”.The jewelry store is the result of a partnership established in 2019 with the Indian multinational."It is an investment that demonstrates Angola's commitment to the sharp development of the value chain of its diamond sector, which will be all the more successful as we are able to extract diamonds, cut them and integrate them into the international jewelry industry", sustained Eugénio Bravo da Rosa.KGK, in turn, is interested in the installation of a factory in Luanda, as of extreme importance for the consolidation of the relationship between the company and Angola.With this fact, according to the Chairman of the Board of Directors of KGK, Navrattan Kothari, the company intends to show the other side of its activity, which is the design and manufacture of jewelry of high design and value."The objective is to continue with this partnership and investment in Angola and in its diamond sector, making us a partner with value and relevance", said Navrattan Kothari.This is the second phase of the partnership relationship established between the Angolan public company SODIAM and the Indian KGK.The first took place in November 2019, with the inauguration of a diamond cutting unit in Luanda, responsible for cutting and polishing, with a capacity to process 8,000 carats of diamonds per month and already with 200 direct jobs generated.