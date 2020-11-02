Exclusive
Deljanin and Simic: We do not think laboratory diamonds are threat to natural diamonds
Gem and jewelry industry experts Branko Deljanin and Dusan Simic have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds. Deljanin and Simic are diamond researchers with...
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found a...
26 october 2020
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
Petra investigates charges of human rights abuses at Tanzanian mine
Blasting operations at Williamson Image credit: Issa mining TV
Petra Diamonds is investigating allegations that subsistence miners who trespassed on its 75%-owned Williamson mine in Tanzania were abused.
British non-governmental organisation, RAID alleged that seven subsistence miners were killed as a result of abuse by security contractors and security employees of Petra's subsidiary Williamson Diamonds Limited (WDL), the operator of the Williamson diamond mine.
"The company is working hard to address the allegations as a matter of urgency: a sub-committee of the board, comprised entirely of independent non-executive directors, has been formed to oversee the matter and an investigation has been initiated and is being carried out by a specialist external adviser in conjunction with the company’s lawyers,” said Petra.
It said the investigation would be completed by the end of 2020 and seeks to have a new security service provider contract in place early next year.
Petra chief executive Richard Duffy said in a letter to RAID last month that WDL had suspended the mine chief security officer and the support services manager, an interim measure taken "whether or not there is any substance in the allegations".
A UK-based law firm, Leigh Day, filed claims in the High Court of England and Wales last September on behalf of 32 anonymous individuals against Petra Diamonds and WDL.
The claim alleged that Petra and Williamson Diamonds are liable for human rights violations, personal injuries and deaths suffered by the anonymous individuals at and surrounding the Williamson mine, arising from the mine’s security operations.
Petra previously disclosed that there had been ongoing illegal artisanal mining taking place at Williamson over a period of time, due to the challenges in securing the large perimeter of the Special Mining Licence area, which covers 30.6km2 including the main 146-hectare orebody, together with alluvial resources.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished