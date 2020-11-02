Petra investigates charges of human rights abuses at Tanzanian mine

Today

Blasting operations at Williamson Image credit: Issa mining TV

Petra Diamonds is investigating allegations that subsistence miners who trespassed on its 75%-owned Williamson mine in Tanzania were abused.British non-governmental organisation, RAID alleged that seven subsistence miners were killed as a result of abuse by security contractors and security employees of Petra's subsidiary Williamson Diamonds Limited (WDL), the operator of the Williamson diamond mine."The company is working hard to address the allegations as a matter of urgency: a sub-committee of the board, comprised entirely of independent non-executive directors, has been formed to oversee the matter and an investigation has been initiated and is being carried out by a specialist external adviser in conjunction with the company’s lawyers,” said Petra.It said the investigation would be completed by the end of 2020 and seeks to have a new security service provider contract in place early next year.Petra chief executive Richard Duffy said in a letter to RAID last month that WDL had suspended the mine chief security officer and the support services manager, an interim measure taken "whether or not there is any substance in the allegations".A UK-based law firm, Leigh Day, filed claims in the High Court of England and Wales last September on behalf of 32 anonymous individuals against Petra Diamonds and WDL.The claim alleged that Petra and Williamson Diamonds are liable for human rights violations, personal injuries and deaths suffered by the anonymous individuals at and surrounding the Williamson mine, arising from the mine’s security operations.Petra previously disclosed that there had been ongoing illegal artisanal mining taking place at Williamson over a period of time, due to the challenges in securing the large perimeter of the Special Mining Licence area, which covers 30.6km2 including the main 146-hectare orebody, together with alluvial resources.