Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found a...
26 october 2020
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
Gaetano Cavalieri: Diamond producers no longer insisting that clients purchase what they are offered
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for the past 19 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
05 october 2020
Lucara Q3 revenue dips to $82.9mln on lower carats sold
Karowe Diamond Mine at night Image credit: Lucara Diamond
Lucara Diamond says it accrued revenue of $82.9 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 from the sale of 268,101 carats or $309 per carat.
It said this represents a decrease from revenue of $136.5 million, a year earlier from 313,189 carats sold at an average price of $436 per carat.
The reduction in revenue results from a combination of a 15% decrease in the number of carats sold and a deliberate decision not to sell any diamonds +10.8 carats in favour of entering into a committed supply agreement for these diamonds for the remainder of the year.
Lucara recorded a net loss of $5.4 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to a net loss of $4 million, the previous year.
The miner produced 88,909 carats in the third quarter of 2020 compared with 104,990 carats in the third quarter of 2019.
It said eight diamonds were recovered greater than 100 carats in weight, including three stones greater 200 carats in weight.
Lucara chief executive Eira Thomas said the company began recognising revenue from its new sales agreement with HB Antwerp in the third quarter.
“Though it is still in its infancy, Lucara is now receiving regular, predictable revenue for its +10.8 carat diamonds using a superior pricing mechanism based on estimated polished outcomes less a commission and the cost of polishing,” she said.
“For diamonds -10.8 carats in size, Clara continues to deliver strong results, growing its customer base to more than 70 clients during this period and completing its first sales of third party goods through the platform.”
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished