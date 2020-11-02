Exclusive
Deljanin and Simic: We do not think laboratory diamonds are threat to natural diamonds
Gem and jewelry industry experts Branko Deljanin and Dusan Simic have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds. Deljanin and Simic are diamond researchers with...
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found a...
26 october 2020
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
Hong Kong sale to highlight Iconic ‘Tutti Frutti’ bracelet by Cartier
Bonhams announces the sale of one of Cartier’s most iconic designs, a ‘Tutti Frutti’ Bracelet, in the Hong Kong Jewels and Jadeite sale on 28 November 2020.
Instantly recognisable, Cartier’s ‘Tutti Frutti’ much sought-after jewels combine glamour and exoticism in a riot of colour. They were crafted in a variety of forms, but it is the bold bracelets that have captured and kept the attention of collectors for a century.
Initially registered in the Cartier books as ‘Foliage’, the ‘Tutti Frutti’ bracelet boasts a plant-inspired design of carved emeralds, rubies, and sapphires in never-before-seen colour combinations at the time. Every example is unique, requiring master artisans to devote hundreds of hours of careful craftmanship to each piece. The name ‘Tutti Frutti’ was adopted in the 1970s, and new bracelets are still being created by Cartier High Jewellery to this day.
The extraordinary graduated band displays the classic ‘Tutti Frutti’ designs with a palette of rubies, emeralds, and sapphires carved into the shape of leaves and fluted balls, capturing the exuberance and delight of the 1920s.
Leslie Roskind, Bonhams Head of Jewellery, Hong Kong, said: “The ‘Tutti Frutti’ jewellery by Cartier – particularly the bracelet – is undoubtedly the most desirable Art Deco designs for collectors worldwide, and is exceedingly rare at auction. Every ‘Tutti Frutti’ bracelet is unique, but they all represent Cartier’s legendary and timeless legacy.”
