Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found a...
26 october 2020
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
Gaetano Cavalieri: Diamond producers no longer insisting that clients purchase what they are offered
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for the past 19 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
05 october 2020
Ювелирные ритейлеры Китая объявили об увеличении продаж в третьем квартале 2020 года
Фото: Lao Feng Xiang
По данным jewellerynet.com, основные розничные продавцы ювелирных изделий в Китае сообщают о двузначном росте на фоне высокого потребительского спроса.
Согласно ювелирной компании Lao Feng Xiang, в третьем квартале этого года ее продажи выросли на 24% в годовом исчислении, достигнув 2,63 млрд долларов. Продажи украшений, сделанных только из золота, выросли на 22,41%.
Это связано с национальным праздником, традиционным сезоном свадеб в Китае, который мог повысить спрос на золотые украшения. Сообщается, что с января по сентябрь продажи компании выросли на 4,12%.
Другая ювелирная компания Yuyuan Jewelry and Fashion Group, дочерняя компания китайского конгломерата Fosun International Ltd, продемонстрировала восстановление оборота в третьем квартале, увеличив продажи ювелирных изделий на 18,56%. Общий объем продаж за первые три квартала вырос на 8,07%, до 2,48 млрд долларов.
Компании принадлежат китайские ювелирные бренды Laomiao и First Asia. Ранее она приобрела Международный геммологический институт (International Gemological Institute) и французскую ювелирную компанию Djula. К сентябрю 2020 года сеть продаж ювелирных изделий Yuyuan насчитывала 3 222 магазина после открытия рекордного числа магазинов - 255 - только за один квартал.
Аруна Гаитонде, шеф-редактор Азиатского бюро Rough&Polished