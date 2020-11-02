Exclusive
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found a...
26 october 2020
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
Gaetano Cavalieri: Diamond producers no longer insisting that clients purchase what they are offered
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for the past 19 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
05 october 2020
China’s jewellery retailers announce increase in jewellery sales in Q3 of 2020
Image credit: Lao Feng Xiang
Major jewellery retailers in China have reported double-digit growth on the back of strong consumer demand, as per jewellerynet.com.
According to jeweller Lao Feng Xiang, sales rose 24 per cent year on year to $2.63 bn in the third quarter. Sales of gold jewellery were up 22.41 per cent.
This is attributed to the National Day Holiday, China’s traditional wedding season, which could have driven demand for gold jewellery. It is reported that from January to September, the company’s sales grew 4.12 per cent.
Another jeweller Yuyuan Jewelry and Fashion Group, a subsidiary of Chinese conglomerate Fosun International Ltd, showed recovery during the third quarter, with an 18.56 per cent increase in jewellery sales. The total sales during the first three quarters increased by 8.07 per cent to $2.48 bn.
The company owns Chinese jewellery brands Laomiao and First Asia. It has previously acquired the International Gemological Institute and French jeweller Djula. By September 2020, Yuyuan’s jewellery sales network has reached 3,222 stores, after opening a record number of 255 stores during the quarter.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished