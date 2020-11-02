Exclusive
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found a...
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
Gaetano Cavalieri: Diamond producers no longer insisting that clients purchase what they are offered
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for the past 19 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
Maison Chaumet opens new boutique in Abu Dhabi
The much-anticipated opening of a new Maison Chaumet boutique in the capital of the United Arab Emirates finally saw the light of day. The boutique was opened at The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, says a media report.
Set in an exclusive address in which visitors can discover the latest jewellery creations from Maison’s iconic collections - Joséphine, Liens and Bee My Love - is a welcome go-to’ place for jewellery connoisseurs.
Inspired by French art de Vivre and the natural world, this new setting evokes the interior of a Parisian hotel in which the codes of the Maison are presented in a revisited and stylised 18th-century spirit. Refined and luxurious, intimate and feminine, it tells the story of Chaumet with poetry and emotion, thanks to the talents of numerous exceptionally accomplished artisans.
Since 1780, Chaumet exceptional jewellery is created in their workshops thanks to more than two centuries of craftsmanship. The Maison Chaumet also designs precious watches, made by Swiss watchmakers. Gold, platinum, diamond and precious stones bestow upon their collections of jewellery and watches, a subtle mix of elegance and refinement.
