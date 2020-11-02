Maison Chaumet opens new boutique in Abu Dhabi

Today

Image credit: Chaumet

The much-anticipated opening of a new Maison Chaumet boutique in the capital of the United Arab Emirates finally saw the light of day. The boutique was opened at The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, says a media report.Set in an exclusive address in which visitors can discover the latest jewellery creations from Maison’s iconic collections - Joséphine, Liens and Bee My Love - is a welcome go-to’ place for jewellery connoisseurs.Inspired by French art de Vivre and the natural world, this new setting evokes the interior of a Parisian hotel in which the codes of the Maison are presented in a revisited and stylised 18th-century spirit. Refined and luxurious, intimate and feminine, it tells the story of Chaumet with poetry and emotion, thanks to the talents of numerous exceptionally accomplished artisans.Since 1780, Chaumet exceptional jewellery is created in their workshops thanks to more than two centuries of craftsmanship. The Maison Chaumet also designs precious watches, made by Swiss watchmakers. Gold, platinum, diamond and precious stones bestow upon their collections of jewellery and watches, a subtle mix of elegance and refinement.