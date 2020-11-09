Exclusive
EPL Diamond: Our business is to make people happy
EPL Diamond is one of the most successful companies, which continues to stay afloat despite the difficulties experienced by jewellers even in our COVID-19 times. The store sign ‘EPL. Yakutian Diamonds’ can be seen from Vancouver and Miami to Ulan Bator...
09 november 2020
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found a...
26 october 2020
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
Angola mulls tax break to revive diamond industry
Angola’s special taxation director of the General Tax Administration Pedro Marques was quoted by Xinhua as saying that the move was meant to encourage diamond companies to produce and sell more stones.
“Angola expects to obtain 42 billion kwanzas (about 63.1 million U.S. dollars) in taxes from the diamond industry in 2021,” he said.
“Next year we will advise and help companies on how they can benefit from the various incentives that have been provided in the mining code, how companies can benefit from reduced tax costs and periods of grace in the payment of income tax.”
Angola is projected to have collected up to 27.9 billion kwanzas ($41.9 million) in tax from the diamond industry in the first nine months of 2020.
Angola produced 5.3 million carats of diamonds between January and August this year.
Endiama had targeted to produce 10.5 million carats this year and realise revenue of $1.4 billion.
However, the country will miss its target due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Angola earned about $1.3 billion from just over 9.44 million carats of diamonds sold in 2019.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished