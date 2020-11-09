Exclusive
Get-Diamonds.com becomes first trading platform to introduce Provenance section
Image credit: ALROSA
Get-Diamonds, the world’s largest online marketplace for B2B diamond trading established by the World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB), will be the first platform to introduce a Provenance section where only fully traceable diamonds will be listed.
The ALROSA Provenance program will be the first to offer polished diamonds with proven guarantees of origin within this section. The ALROSA program provides buyers with access to a fully traceable, wide range of goods produced by ALROSA from its own rough, mined within full accordance with the strictest ESG (Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance) standards.
Get-Diamonds is the first platform to introduce the Provenance category. It will provide not only polished diamonds’ characteristics but also detailed information about the origins of the rough diamonds they were created from, starting from the mine. This will give the B2B platform a unique competitive advantage in answering customer demand for goods with full traceability.
“ALROSA’s product mix is different to what can be seen on the market,” says Dmitry Amelkin, Head of Strategy of ALROSA. “The company has a full production cycle from mining to cutting and polishing, all in Russia. We naturally trace all of our diamonds internally starting from the rough stone at the mine and ending with the polished diamond at our manufacturing facility. These diamonds have full provenance guarantee and the buyer can be assured of the strictest compliance with all local and international standards in ecology, sustainability, corporate and social responsibility”.
Kim E. Pelletier, CEO of Get-Diamonds.com, said, “Today’s consumers are interested in learning the story of the diamond they buy… to follow its journey from the depths of the earth to the finished gem. I’m particularly excited that Get-Diamonds provides a platform for Independent Retail Jewelers around the world, to access the diamonds that might not otherwise be available to them in their hometowns.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished