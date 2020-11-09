Exclusive
EPL Diamond: Our business is to make people happy
EPL Diamond is one of the most successful companies, which continues to stay afloat despite the difficulties experienced by jewellers even in our COVID-19 times. The store sign ‘EPL. Yakutian Diamonds’ can be seen from Vancouver and Miami to Ulan Bator...
09 november 2020
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found a...
26 october 2020
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
ALROSA's net profit for three quarters of 2020 decreased by 79% compared to 2019
ALROSA also lowered its forecast for rough diamond production in 2020 to 30 million carats from 34 million carats at the beginning of this year.
However, the company said that due to demand recovery following a significant drop in diamond supply in the second quarter amid the COVID-19 pandemic its revenues in the third quarter grew fivefold compared to the previous quarter and reached 49.7 billion rubles, having also increased versus the third quarter of 2019 - by 9%. At the same time, the miner’s net profit increased to 7.6 billion rubles.
Alexey Filippovsky, Deputy CEO of ALROSA commenting on the financial results, noted that from mid-August the company started to see the first signs of recovery in the diamond market followed by a stronger demand for its core products.
At the same time, he said that it is too early to speak of a full recovery. “The markets still face uncertainty caused by the pandemic's impact on the global economy and subsequent developments. The key indicator for the diamond industry will be upcoming Christmas and Chinese New Year retail sales,” Alexey Filippovsky stressed.