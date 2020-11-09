Exclusive
EPL Diamond: Our business is to make people happy
EPL Diamond is one of the most successful companies, which continues to stay afloat despite the difficulties experienced by jewellers even in our COVID-19 times. The store sign ‘EPL. Yakutian Diamonds’ can be seen from Vancouver and Miami to Ulan Bator...
09 november 2020
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found a...
26 october 2020
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
Rare Golconda diamond sells for $ 1.5 mn on an e-сommerce platform
Image credit: 1stDibs
An 8.03-carat GIA-certified rare and exceptionally white Golconda diamond was sold online for almost $1.5m recently, according to a report on idexonline.com.
The diamond was sold for the asking price of $1,485,000 on the 1stDibs antiques and artefacts e-commerce. Sellers had described the Type IIa IF marquise-cut gem as ‘a full two shades whiter than the whitest diamond’.
Not surprisingly, the extraordinary stone was recovered at the famed Golconda mines, in India, which is home to many such famous diamonds in the world.
Golconda mines, which operated in the 16th and 17th centuries, is known to have given the world diamonds of exceptional quality. The clarity and whiteness are attributed to the absence of nitrogen in the gemstone.
1stDibs said: "Golconda diamonds are universally accepted as the finest diamonds in the world. The reason is that they hail from only one mine in the ancient region of Golconda. These perfect stones are exceptionally rare in comparison to any other diamonds. Incidentally, Golconda mines ceased production hundreds of years ago.”
The diamond was set in a platinum ring and flanked by tapered white diamond baguettes totalling 0.72 carats graded D colour and VS1 clarity.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished