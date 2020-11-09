Exclusive
EPL Diamond: Our business is to make people happy
EPL Diamond is one of the most successful companies, which continues to stay afloat despite the difficulties experienced by jewellers even in our COVID-19 times. The store sign ‘EPL. Yakutian Diamonds’ can be seen from Vancouver and Miami to Ulan Bator...
09 november 2020
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found a...
26 october 2020
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
Lucara unearths 998-ct diamond at Karowe
Image credit: Lucara Diamond
Lucara Diamond has recovered an unbroken 998-carat high white clivage diamond from its wholly-owned Karowe diamond mine, in Botswana.
It said the diamond, measuring 67x49x45mm, was recovered from direct milling of ore sourced from the EM/PK(S) unit of the South Lobe.
The 998-carat diamond was recovered in the Mega Diamond Recovery XRT circuit that allows for diamond recovery post-primary crushing and before milling.
Karowe has so far this year produced 31 diamonds greater than 100 carats including 10 diamonds greater than 200 carats comprising of the 549-carat Sethunya, and the 998-carat diamond.
"Lucara is extremely pleased with the continued recovery of large-high-quality diamonds from the South Lobe of the Karowe mine,” said Lucara chief executive Eira Thomas.
“To recover two +500 carat diamonds in 10 months along with the many other high-quality diamonds across all the size ranges is a testament to the unique aspect of the resource at Karowe and the mine's ability to recover these large and rare diamonds.”
She said operations at Karowe had continued through 2020 and operational challenges due to Covid-19 restrictions were met with ‘professionalism’ by the team.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished