Exclusive
EPL Diamond: Our business is to make people happy
EPL Diamond is one of the most successful companies, which continues to stay afloat despite the difficulties experienced by jewellers even in our COVID-19 times. The store sign ‘EPL. Yakutian Diamonds’ can be seen from Vancouver and Miami to Ulan Bator...
09 november 2020
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found a...
26 october 2020
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
Botswana mining sector to shrink by nearly a quarter in 2020 – report
President Mokgweetsi Masisi was quoted as saying by Reuters during the state of the nation address on Monday that the mining sector will contract by 24.5% in 2020.
The mining industry contributes 80% of foreign exchange earnings and accounts to a fifth of the country's GDP.
Debswana, a joint venture between Botswana and De Beers, shipped rough diamonds worth $287-million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $863-million, a year earlier.
Botswana's rough diamond exports dropped by about 66% in the third quarter compared with the same period last year, according to data released by the central bank.
The decline was due to the COVID-19 pandemic that saw global travel restrictions being put in place to curb the spread of the virus.
Botswana's borders were closed in March, which made it difficult for foreign diamond buyers to travel to the southern African country for monthly diamond sales conducted by De Beers in Gaborone.
Botswana gets about 30% of its government revenues from diamonds, which account for 70% of exports.
Meanwhile, Masisi said the mining sector is expected to register a growth of 14.4% next year.
"The diamond markets in the United States, China and Europe are beginning to show sign of recovery and are expected to stabilise by December 2020," he said.
The Khoemacau copper mine is also expected to be commissioned in the first quarter of 2021 and the expansion of the Morupule Coal Mine is expected to produce an additional one million tonnes per annum of coal by September 2021.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished