Exclusive
EPL Diamond: Our business is to make people happy
EPL Diamond is one of the most successful companies, which continues to stay afloat despite the difficulties experienced by jewellers even in our COVID-19 times. The store sign ‘EPL. Yakutian Diamonds’ can be seen from Vancouver and Miami to Ulan Bator...
09 november 2020
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found a...
26 october 2020
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
Zim pins hope on Type II diamonds as it targets $12 bln mining industry by 2030
Mines minister Winston Chitando said the Type II diamonds will be produced at the Malipati Diamond Project in Matabeleland South and Masvingo provinces.
Malipati was set up by ALROSA Zimbabwe, a joint venture (JV) between Russia' ALROSA and the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC).
"The type two diamonds are nitrogen-free and attract a good price. We expect to make it to our 10 million carats target from a total of 40 special grants that we have," Chitando was quoted as saying by Bulawyo24.
ZCDC board chairman Wellington Pasipamire said the Type II diamonds fetched more on the market compared to other diamonds owing to their good quality.
The JV was planning to set up a diamond exploration camp 80km north of Beitbridge.
Chitando said the diamond exploration camp would precede a large diamond mine that is expected to be established in Beitbridge, where kimberlite diamonds will be extracted.
He said work on the new diamond plant had slowed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished