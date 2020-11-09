Zim pins hope on Type II diamonds as it targets $12 bln mining industry by 2030

Zimbabwe is expecting Type II diamonds to help bolster its target of a $12 billion mining industry by 2030, according to local media reports.

Mines minister Winston Chitando said the Type II diamonds will be produced at the Malipati Diamond Project in Matabeleland South and Masvingo provinces.

Malipati was set up by ALROSA Zimbabwe, a joint venture (JV) between Russia' ALROSA and the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC).

"The type two diamonds are nitrogen-free and attract a good price. We expect to make it to our 10 million carats target from a total of 40 special grants that we have," Chitando was quoted as saying by Bulawyo24.

ZCDC board chairman Wellington Pasipamire said the Type II diamonds fetched more on the market compared to other diamonds owing to their good quality.

The JV was planning to set up a diamond exploration camp 80km north of Beitbridge.

Chitando said the diamond exploration camp would precede a large diamond mine that is expected to be established in Beitbridge, where kimberlite diamonds will be extracted.

He said work on the new diamond plant had slowed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

