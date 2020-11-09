Botswana Diamonds identifies kimberlite targets on Marsfontein, Thorny projects

Botswana Diamonds has identified some drillable targets following the company's latest exploration programme conducted on the Marsfontein and Thorny River diamond properties, in South Africa.

The AIM and BSE listed diamond explorer said out of the 10 areas surveyed, the findings had identified four target areas including a potential blow of up to 0.25 hectare and swells in the kimberlite dyke system of up to 10 metres.

It said several geophysical techniques and technologies were applied including gravity, electromagnetics, magnetics and ground-penetrating radar.

"We have identified four likely targets, one blow, and three swells. These will be drilled in the coming weeks," said company chairperson John Teeling.

"Some of the kimberlite pipes in this area contain very high diamond grades."

Drilling will begin in two weeks, said Botswana Diamonds.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





