EPL Diamond: Our business is to make people happy
EPL Diamond is one of the most successful companies, which continues to stay afloat despite the difficulties experienced by jewellers even in our COVID-19 times. The store sign ‘EPL. Yakutian Diamonds’ can be seen from Vancouver and Miami to Ulan Bator...
09 november 2020
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found a...
26 october 2020
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
Botswana Diamonds identifies kimberlite targets on Marsfontein, Thorny projects
The AIM and BSE listed diamond explorer said out of the 10 areas surveyed, the findings had identified four target areas including a potential blow of up to 0.25 hectare and swells in the kimberlite dyke system of up to 10 metres.
It said several geophysical techniques and technologies were applied including gravity, electromagnetics, magnetics and ground-penetrating radar.
"We have identified four likely targets, one blow, and three swells. These will be drilled in the coming weeks," said company chairperson John Teeling.
"Some of the kimberlite pipes in this area contain very high diamond grades."
Drilling will begin in two weeks, said Botswana Diamonds.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished