EPL Diamond: Our business is to make people happy
EPL Diamond is one of the most successful companies, which continues to stay afloat despite the difficulties experienced by jewellers even in our COVID-19 times. The store sign ‘EPL. Yakutian Diamonds’ can be seen from Vancouver and Miami to Ulan Bator...
09 november 2020
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found a...
26 october 2020
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
ALROSA reports its October 2020 diamond sales results
Sales of rough and polished diamonds in October totaled $310.0 million, including proceeds from rough diamond sales of $299.3 million, and polished diamond sales of $10.7 million.
For ten months of 2020, total rough and polished diamond sales accounted for $1,890 million, including $1,808 million of rough diamond sales and $82.1 million of polished, according to a press release. .
“In October, demand for rough and polished diamonds continued its gradual recovery, a trend seen since August, as cutters and jewelry retailers replenished their stock of end products and raw materials before the festive season. ALROSA has responded to a changing market environment and customer demands by altering the usual rhythm of its monthly trading sessions, making them no longer inextricably tied to specific calendar months,” Evgeny Agureev, Deputy CEO of ALROSA, commented.
According to him, “it means that our results for October reflect some of the previous trading session, which carried over from September to the first half of the following month”.
As you may remember, this is what prompted us to pool the October and November trading sessions together, with the latter already in progress. The October figures also include auction sales in that month. In any event, ALROSA’s sales policy is still based on a responsible approach seeking to meet the end confirmed demand from our customers,” Agureev said.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished