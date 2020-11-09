Lab-grown melee diamonds to be in the spotlight at webinar this month

Gem and jewelry industry experts Dusan Simic and Branko Deljanin said they will hold a webinar on HPHT- and CVD-grown diamonds on November 20, 2020 at which melee diamonds will be given a closer look.

It will be a live conversation with Sharrie Woodring, USA, who is gemologist since 1998. She feels fortunate to have begun her gemology career just as HPHT treatment and synthetic diamonds began impacting our industry.

During the last 15 years as senior gemologist for Gem Certification & Assurance Lab (GCAL), Woodring has traveled the globe on gemological assignments, including to Botswana in 2016 on an appraisal assignment for Sotheby’s and Lucara to analyze the 1,109-carat Lesedi La Rona diamond.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





