EPL Diamond: Our business is to make people happy
EPL Diamond is one of the most successful companies, which continues to stay afloat despite the difficulties experienced by jewellers even in our COVID-19 times. The store sign ‘EPL. Yakutian Diamonds’ can be seen from Vancouver and Miami to Ulan Bator...
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found a...
26 october 2020
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
Diamond growing technology to be discussed at November webinar
It will be a live conversation with the pioneer of growing HPHT colorless synthetic diamonds Dr. Boris Feigelson, USA, focusing on the process to growth diamonds.
Feigelson is the first scientist to invent new methods to remove nitrogen from the growth cell in diamonds and grow near-colorless diamonds by the HPHT method in Russia more than 35 years ago.
Recently Chinese cubic presses were successfully exploited in Russia to grow diamonds using the HP TGG technique.
The large sample volume of this machine led to the growth of high-quality type IIa and IIb diamonds bigger than 100 carats, and this crystal weight can be readily increased.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished