Diamond growing technology to be discussed at November webinar

Gem and jewelry industry experts Dusan Simic and Branko Deljanin announced that the fourth free webinar on laboratory-grown diamonds will take place on November 14.

It will be a live conversation with the pioneer of growing HPHT colorless synthetic diamonds Dr. Boris Feigelson, USA, focusing on the process to growth diamonds.

Feigelson is the first scientist to invent new methods to remove nitrogen from the growth cell in diamonds and grow near-colorless diamonds by the HPHT method in Russia more than 35 years ago.

Recently Chinese cubic presses were successfully exploited in Russia to grow diamonds using the HP TGG technique.

The large sample volume of this machine led to the growth of high-quality type IIa and IIb diamonds bigger than 100 carats, and this crystal weight can be readily increased.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





