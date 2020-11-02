Exclusive
EPL Diamond: Our business is to make people happy
EPL Diamond is one of the most successful companies, which continues to stay afloat despite the difficulties experienced by jewellers even in our COVID-19 times. The store sign ‘EPL. Yakutian Diamonds’ can be seen from Vancouver and Miami to Ulan Bator...
Yesterday
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found a...
26 october 2020
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
Russia is running out of diamonds - expert
"Almazy Anabara, with which I am well acquainted, is gradually beginning to switch to placer gold and platinum due to the depletion of diamond-bearing sands. According to my forecast, by 2030, production of alluvial diamonds in the Arctic zone of the Russian Federation will be reduced by at least three times," Pokhilenko said, according to finanz.ru.
Scientists suggest reorienting the search for primary diamond deposits. In their opinion, the reduced demand for gem-quality stones will sooner or later bounce back, since it is associated exclusively with the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"In the Arctic zone of Yakutia there are signs of older middle Paleozoic pipes with an age of about 370 million years, similar to Udachny and Mir, and containing significant amounts of large expensive diamonds," said Pokhilenko.
The Mir kimberlite pipe is one of the world's largest diamond deposits located in the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) in the valley of the Irelakh River, 850 km West of Yakutsk. Production stopped here in 2017 due to an accident. Udachny is the largest underground mine of ALROSA located in the city of Udachny in the western part of Yakutia.
