EPL Diamond: Our business is to make people happy
EPL Diamond is one of the most successful companies, which continues to stay afloat despite the difficulties experienced by jewellers even in our COVID-19 times. The store sign ‘EPL. Yakutian Diamonds’ can be seen from Vancouver and Miami to Ulan Bator...
Yesterday
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found a...
26 october 2020
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
Lucapa registers 45% increase in annual carats, revenue at Mothae
This follows an increase in the processing plant and mine capacity to 1.6 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) from 1.1Mtpa.
Mothae's revenue is also projected to grow 45% to between $21 million and $30 million per year.
The production target and forecast financial information are based on the mining of 9.4Mt of indicated resource to be mined from the South lobe over the first six years following the expansion.
"The resultant economies of scale achieved by moving to 1.6Mtpa reduce the unit operating costs and increase net operating margins, which should lead to increased annual earnings," it said.
The Mothae kimberlite resource contains large and high-quality diamonds, the occurrence of which, makes it the second-highest average US$ per carat kimberlite mine in the world at between $500 and $750 per carat on average.
More than 75% of the Mothae revenue comes from +4.8 carat diamonds.
The mine also recovered three +100 carat diamonds in 2019.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished