EPL Diamond: Our business is to make people happy
EPL Diamond is one of the most successful companies, which continues to stay afloat despite the difficulties experienced by jewellers even in our COVID-19 times. The store sign ‘EPL. Yakutian Diamonds’ can be seen from Vancouver and Miami to Ulan Bator...
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found a...
26 october 2020
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
Debswana's Damtshaa mine to close on weak demand – report
Botswana Mine Workers Union president Joseph Tsimako said that the mine would close for three years.
"The mine produces lower quality diamonds which makes it expensive to dig during this period when the market is depressed," he was quoted as saying by Reuters.
The mine produces an average annual output of 500,000 carats, 2.5% of Debswana's total production.
However, Damtshaa's diamonds are said to be of lower value than those produced at Jwaneng and Orapa mines.
Meanwhile, Debswana will also close a processing plant at Orapa Mine for an indefinite period.
At least 500 jobs are at risk from the closures.
Debswana produced 12.3 million carats in the first nine months of the year, down 29% compared to the same period of 2019.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished