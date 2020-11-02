CTF to offer AI-backed diamond grading certificates

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd (CTF), the Hong Kong-based retailer will soon offer a new diamond grading certificate, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology, in collaboration with Goldway Technology Ltd.

The AI technology, developed by Goldway Technology Ltd, garnered six international invention patents covering system design, operating process and AI analysis, among others. It provides a highly controlled grading environment and stable analysis performance. The process takes only a few minutes, enhancing the cost-efficiency of diamond grading.

This service will first be available for T MARK diamonds (0.30 carat or below) in Hong Kong in the first half of 2021.

Bobby Liu, CTF Group Executive Director said, “The Chow Tai Fook AI Diamond Grading Certificate is securely written on blockchain and integrates seamlessly into the CHOW TAI FOOK T MARK app, allowing customers to access both their diamond’s traceability and grading information at their fingertips through a single digital platform.”

The AI Diamond Grading Certificate will offer customers with consistent and accurate diamond grading standards alongside an “extra” natural diamond quality assurance, according to the company. The AI Diamond Grading Certificate will be released in the market very soon.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





