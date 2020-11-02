Exclusive
EPL Diamond: Our business is to make people happy
EPL Diamond is one of the most successful companies, which continues to stay afloat despite the difficulties experienced by jewellers even in our COVID-19 times. The store sign ‘EPL. Yakutian Diamonds’ can be seen from Vancouver and Miami to Ulan Bator...
Yesterday
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found a...
26 october 2020
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
CTF to offer AI-backed diamond grading certificates
The AI technology, developed by Goldway Technology Ltd, garnered six international invention patents covering system design, operating process and AI analysis, among others. It provides a highly controlled grading environment and stable analysis performance. The process takes only a few minutes, enhancing the cost-efficiency of diamond grading.
This service will first be available for T MARK diamonds (0.30 carat or below) in Hong Kong in the first half of 2021.
Bobby Liu, CTF Group Executive Director said, “The Chow Tai Fook AI Diamond Grading Certificate is securely written on blockchain and integrates seamlessly into the CHOW TAI FOOK T MARK app, allowing customers to access both their diamond’s traceability and grading information at their fingertips through a single digital platform.”
The AI Diamond Grading Certificate will offer customers with consistent and accurate diamond grading standards alongside an “extra” natural diamond quality assurance, according to the company. The AI Diamond Grading Certificate will be released in the market very soon.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished