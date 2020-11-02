Exclusive
EPL Diamond: Our business is to make people happy
EPL Diamond is one of the most successful companies, which continues to stay afloat despite the difficulties experienced by jewellers even in our COVID-19 times. The store sign ‘EPL. Yakutian Diamonds’ can be seen from Vancouver and Miami to Ulan Bator...
Today
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found a...
26 october 2020
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
Richemont announced interim results ended 30 September 2020
Sales in China were up by 78% at actual exchange rates that partly mitigated double digit declines in Europe, the Americas and Japan.
The Group’s gross and net cash positions at 30 September 2020 of € 7 128 million and € 2 111 million, respectively.
Johann Rupert, the сompany's chairman, commented: "Throughout the first six months of our financial year, the Covid-19 pandemic impacted our trading and operations with unprecedented levels of disruption. Sales decreased by 25% at constant exchange rates and by 26% at actual exchange rates to € 5.48 billion. All regions, channels and business areas were affected, notwithstanding a 78% increase in China versus the prior year period at actual exchange rates. As the world gradually reopened for business and international travel, the sales decline in the second quarter was limited to 2% at constant exchange rates and 5% at actual exchange rates, a marked improvement compared to a 47% contraction in the first quarter (both at actual and constant exchange rates)."
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished