EPL Diamond: Our business is to make people happy
EPL Diamond is one of the most successful companies, which continues to stay afloat despite the difficulties experienced by jewellers even in our COVID-19 times. The store sign ‘EPL. Yakutian Diamonds’ can be seen from Vancouver and Miami to Ulan Bator...
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found a...
26 october 2020
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
Mountain Province Diamonds announced 3Q results
In Q3 2020, Mountain Province mined a total of 9,881,000 total tonnes mined, a 16% decrease from 11,742,000 total tonnes mined in Q3 2019. 821,000 tonnes treated, an 8% decrease from the 891,000 tonnes treated in Q3 2019.
1,795,000 carats recovered at an average grade of 2.19 carats per tonne, a 17% increase compared to the 1,528,000 carats recovered at 1.71 carats per tonne of Q3 2019.
Revenue from 956,000 carats sold at $47.3 million (US$35.3 million) at an average realised value of $50 per carat (US$37) compared to $54.8 million from 791,000 carats sold in Q3 2019 (US$41.6 million) at an average realized value of $69 per carat (US$53).
Stuart Brown, the сompany's president and chief executive officer, commented: "After a sustained period of negative news with respect to the diamond industry and dealing with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are pleased to see that the market for rough diamonds is starting to show some positive momentum. In the third quarter we have seen prices recovering close to pre-COVID levels from the lows seen during the peak of the pandemic."
"Although demand for rough diamonds is not yet back to pre-COVID-19 levels, the low amount of supply coming into the market has helped raise industry confidence levels which has been a driving factor impacting demand and rough prices during the quarter."
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished