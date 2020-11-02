Mountain Province Diamonds announced 3Q results

Today

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced its operating and financial results for the third quarter ("Q3 2020") ended September 30, 2020.

In Q3 2020, Mountain Province mined a total of 9,881,000 total tonnes mined, a 16% decrease from 11,742,000 total tonnes mined in Q3 2019. 821,000 tonnes treated, an 8% decrease from the 891,000 tonnes treated in Q3 2019.

1,795,000 carats recovered at an average grade of 2.19 carats per tonne, a 17% increase compared to the 1,528,000 carats recovered at 1.71 carats per tonne of Q3 2019.

Revenue from 956,000 carats sold at $47.3 million (US$35.3 million) at an average realised value of $50 per carat (US$37) compared to $54.8 million from 791,000 carats sold in Q3 2019 (US$41.6 million) at an average realized value of $69 per carat (US$53).

Stuart Brown, the сompany's president and chief executive officer, commented: "After a sustained period of negative news with respect to the diamond industry and dealing with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are pleased to see that the market for rough diamonds is starting to show some positive momentum. In the third quarter we have seen prices recovering close to pre-COVID levels from the lows seen during the peak of the pandemic."

"Although demand for rough diamonds is not yet back to pre-COVID-19 levels, the low amount of supply coming into the market has helped raise industry confidence levels which has been a driving factor impacting demand and rough prices during the quarter."



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished



