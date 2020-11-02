Exclusive
EPL Diamond: Our business is to make people happy
EPL Diamond is one of the most successful companies, which continues to stay afloat despite the difficulties experienced by jewellers even in our COVID-19 times. The store sign ‘EPL. Yakutian Diamonds’ can be seen from Vancouver and Miami to Ulan Bator...
Today
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found a...
26 october 2020
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
ALROSA invests more than 100 million rubles in the development of Kristall
According to Sergey Ivanov, general director of ALROSA, the last seven months have been a difficult test for the company as a whole and for the staff of the Kristall plant. The COVID-19 pandemic has had an unprecedented impact on the diamond industry.
As a result of the subsequent lockdowns and border closures, starting in March 2020, diamond trading in major world markets has virtually stopped. Import and export operations of the main cutting centers in the first half of the year fell by almost 60% compared to the same period in 2019. At the same time, it became necessary to ensure maximum protection of the personnel of the Kristall plant from the threat of the spread of coronavirus infection.
In the current conditions, Kristall had to take measures related to both staff reduction and the introduction of downtime and, subsequently, a part-time working week, according to a press release.
"Thanks to the positive developments in the global jewelry market that emerged at the end of the third quarter, the demand for diamonds gradually began to return. Already in October-November, this made it possible to increase the workload of several production sites under customer orders and, as a result, transfer employees of these sites to a four-day working week. From December 1, we plan to bring the plant to a full working week, " Ivanov said.
In 2021, the plant's operating mode will largely depend on how the macroeconomic and epidemiological situation develops. With the positive development of the market, ALROSA's management sees an opportunity to ensure full utilization of cutting capacities.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished