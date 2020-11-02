Labourers in India find high-value diamonds in Panna mines

Two labourers became millionaires after they unearthed two diamonds at mines in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district in India. While one labourer extracted the 7.44 carat stone from a mine in Jaruapur, the other mined a 14.98 carat one in Krishna Kalyanpur area.

The stones, which were deposited at the diamond office on 2 November, will be auctioned off and the labourers would get the proceeds after a deduction of 12.5 per cent royal.

The stone weighing 7.44 carat will fetch around $3mn and the bigger one will fetch double the amount. The exact amount will only be decided once the authorities carefully examine the stones.

Meanwhile, both labourers were thrilled about their discovery. One, who is a small farmer with a two-acre land, this is a first diamond extraction. "I will use the money from the proceeds to educate my children," he said. While the other said: "I am a part of a group of four persons and we have been working hard to extract diamonds on our private land for the last six months. By the grace of God, I have got this good quality diamond for the first time."

Panna, located in the backward region of Bundelkhand, is famous for its diamond mines.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





