Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found a...
26 october 2020
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
Gaetano Cavalieri: Diamond producers no longer insisting that clients purchase what they are offered
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for the past 19 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
05 october 2020
Sarine Galaxy® Service Centre to open in Dubai
Sarine Technologies Ltd has announced that a Galaxy® service centre is opening in Dubai in cooperation with TRIGEM DMCC.
The Sarine Galaxy® inclusion scanning centre for rough stones will open in Dubai to provide services to customers in this evolving trading centre for rough and polished diamonds. Due to geopolitical and cost base changes, Dubai may very well emerge as the most important global trading hub for rough diamonds, claims a press release from the company.
TRIGEM DMCC, a provider of assorted services to Dubai's diamond traders and tender houses, will operate the service centre under license from Sarine's wholly owned Galatea subsidiary.
“The Dubai service centre will join our centres in all polishing centres in Israel, India, the USA, Belgium, Botswana, China, Namibia, Russia and South Africa,” Sarine Technologies said.
David Zabinsky, CEO of TRIGEM DMCC commented, “We are honoured to partner with Sarine to bring the pride of Israel’s diamond sector to the Emirates, helping further propel Dubai as the true and uncontested diamond trading capital of the world. We look forward to offering our Galaxy® and boiling services to both new and existing customers as more and more entities choose Dubai as their preferred hub to trade and auction rough diamonds.”
David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies, commented: "We are very pleased to be able to provide these services in the UAE and believe they will provide significant added value to Dubai's diamantaires who will now be able to openly be Sarine's clients."
