Sarine Galaxy® Service Centre to open in Dubai

Image credit: Sarine Technologies

Sarine Technologies Ltd has announced that a Galaxy® service centre is opening in Dubai in cooperation with TRIGEM DMCC.The Sarine Galaxy® inclusion scanning centre for rough stones will open in Dubai to provide services to customers in this evolving trading centre for rough and polished diamonds. Due to geopolitical and cost base changes, Dubai may very well emerge as the most important global trading hub for rough diamonds, claims a press release from the company.TRIGEM DMCC, a provider of assorted services to Dubai's diamond traders and tender houses, will operate the service centre under license from Sarine's wholly owned Galatea subsidiary.“The Dubai service centre will join our centres in all polishing centres in Israel, India, the USA, Belgium, Botswana, China, Namibia, Russia and South Africa,” Sarine Technologies said.David Zabinsky, CEO of TRIGEM DMCC commented, “We are honoured to partner with Sarine to bring the pride of Israel’s diamond sector to the Emirates, helping further propel Dubai as the true and uncontested diamond trading capital of the world. We look forward to offering our Galaxy® and boiling services to both new and existing customers as more and more entities choose Dubai as their preferred hub to trade and auction rough diamonds.”David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies, commented: "We are very pleased to be able to provide these services in the UAE and believe they will provide significant added value to Dubai's diamantaires who will now be able to openly be Sarine's clients."