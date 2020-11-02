Yoram Dvash Elected Chairman of the Israel Diamond Institute

Today

Yoram Dvash, the outgoing President of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE), was elected as Chairman of the Israel Diamond Institute (IDI) by the IDI Board of Directors for a three year term. Dvash replaces Boaz Moldawsky, who resigned the position last week.Dvash said that when he announced that he was stepping down as IDE President he had not planned to take on another public role in the Israeli diamond industry, but had acceded to popular sentiment that encouraged him to do so.“I have received hundreds of requests from industry members to take on the role of IDI Chairman, and I felt I could not refuse. Although I had decided to take a break from public service, working for this industry is in my blood. The tremendous support that I have received only strengthens my commitment to do my best in this position,” Dvash said.IDI is a non-profit, public interest company representing all institutions of the Israeli diamond industry. It works to advance and strengthen Israel as a global diamond hub through marketing initiatives, public relations campaigns, hosting national pavilions at major trade shows, organizing and hosting trade delegations, and through its dedicated portal site, israelidiamond.co.il.