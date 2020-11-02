Exclusive
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found a...
26 october 2020
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
Gaetano Cavalieri: Diamond producers no longer insisting that clients purchase what they are offered
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for the past 19 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
05 october 2020
Yoram Dvash Elected Chairman of the Israel Diamond Institute
Dvash said that when he announced that he was stepping down as IDE President he had not planned to take on another public role in the Israeli diamond industry, but had acceded to popular sentiment that encouraged him to do so.
“I have received hundreds of requests from industry members to take on the role of IDI Chairman, and I felt I could not refuse. Although I had decided to take a break from public service, working for this industry is in my blood. The tremendous support that I have received only strengthens my commitment to do my best in this position,” Dvash said.
IDI is a non-profit, public interest company representing all institutions of the Israeli diamond industry. It works to advance and strengthen Israel as a global diamond hub through marketing initiatives, public relations campaigns, hosting national pavilions at major trade shows, organizing and hosting trade delegations, and through its dedicated portal site, israelidiamond.co.il.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished