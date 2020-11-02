Synthetic diamond market to grow at 7.85% annually between 2019 and 2024

Today

The synthetic diamond market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.85% between 2019 and 2024, according to a new report by Absolute Reports.

It said one of the major factors driving the market studied are increasing demand from the electronics industry as synthetic diamonds have become a critical heat-enabling technology which prevents silicon and other semiconductor materials from overheating.

"Synthetic diamond is unmatched in its ability to diffuse heat," reads the summary of the report. "When used as a semiconductor, synthetic diamond is used to manufacture smaller and more powerful electronics, thereby increasing its usage in radio frequency and power device types."

Absolute said synthetic diamonds are also widely used in super abrasive tools, such as grinding wheels, cutting tools, drilling and dressing tools, among others for manufacturing products in the automotive, medical, aerospace, and electronics industries.

"Hence increasing demand for super abrasives is also likely to boost the demand for synthetic diamonds," it said.

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the synthetic diamond market across the globe due to the rapid growth of electronics manufacturing in countries like China, India, and Japan.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





