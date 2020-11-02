Exclusive
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found a...
26 october 2020
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
Gaetano Cavalieri: Diamond producers no longer insisting that clients purchase what they are offered
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for the past 19 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
05 october 2020
Synthetic diamond market to grow at 7.85% annually between 2019 and 2024
It said one of the major factors driving the market studied are increasing demand from the electronics industry as synthetic diamonds have become a critical heat-enabling technology which prevents silicon and other semiconductor materials from overheating.
"Synthetic diamond is unmatched in its ability to diffuse heat," reads the summary of the report. "When used as a semiconductor, synthetic diamond is used to manufacture smaller and more powerful electronics, thereby increasing its usage in radio frequency and power device types."
Absolute said synthetic diamonds are also widely used in super abrasive tools, such as grinding wheels, cutting tools, drilling and dressing tools, among others for manufacturing products in the automotive, medical, aerospace, and electronics industries.
"Hence increasing demand for super abrasives is also likely to boost the demand for synthetic diamonds," it said.
The Asia-Pacific region dominated the synthetic diamond market across the globe due to the rapid growth of electronics manufacturing in countries like China, India, and Japan.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished