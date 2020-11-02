Exclusive
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found a...
26 october 2020
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
Gaetano Cavalieri: Diamond producers no longer insisting that clients purchase what they are offered
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for the past 19 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
05 october 2020
Lucara engages Louis Vuitton, HB Antwerp to cut and polish 549ct white gem diamond Sethunya
Sethunya was recovered unbroken from direct milling of ore sourced from the EM/PK(S) unit of the South Lobe of Lucara's wholly owned Karowe Mine in Botswana last February.
Lucara said the agreement builds on the collaboration, announced in January, with Louis Vuitton and HB on the historic 1,758 carats Sewelô, Botswana's largest diamond, also recovered from Karowe last year.
"We are extremely pleased to be building on the groundbreaking partnership established for the manufacturing of the Sewelô earlier this year, bringing together the manufacturing and supply chain expertise of HB Antwerp in collaboration with the world's leading luxury brand, Louis Vuitton, to transform Sethunya…into an extraordinary, bespoke, polished diamond collection, catering exclusively to the desires of Louis Vuitton's global customer base," said Lucara chief executive Eira Thomas.
Under the arrangement, the parties will collaborate and plan the creation of the highest value polished diamonds from the 549-carat rough, which will be made available to Louis Vuitton exclusively.
Lucara will be paid a purchase price based on the estimated polished outcome, determined by HB's state of the art scanning and planning technologies, with a true-up paid on the actual achieved polished sales thereafter, less a fee and the cost of manufacturing.
Lucara will receive the purchase price based on the polished outcome no later than the fourth quarter of 2021.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished