Deep yellow diamond to be the Star at Hong Kong auction

Today

Image credit: Tiancheng international

A 6.70-carat natural fancy deep yellow diamond of “intense colour and vivacity” is the highlight of Tiancheng international’s upcoming jewellery and jadeite auction scheduled for November 28 in Hong Kong, says a report in jewellery.net.The diamond of VS1 clarity grade, which has a pre-sale estimate of around $450,000 to $705,000, originated from the Zimmi mine in Sierra Leone, West Africa.According to the auction house, diamonds from Zimmi are highly sought after for their colour, with an extremely rare tangerine tinge. Sizeable yellow diamonds of over five carats from Zimmi mine are exceedingly rare.Another star lot is a pair of earrings adorned with 3.03-carat and 3.01-carat natural fancy deep yellow diamonds, also from Zimmi.Other highlights of the sale are a 10.18-carat D-colour IF Type IIA diamond; a pair of double-hoop jadeite and diamond earrings; a “Guanyin” jadeite pendant; and a line-up of diamond and fancy coloured gemstone jewellery pieces.A preview of the lots will be held from November 25 to 27.