Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found a...
26 october 2020
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
Gaetano Cavalieri: Diamond producers no longer insisting that clients purchase what they are offered
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for the past 19 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
05 october 2020
Deep yellow diamond to be the Star at Hong Kong auction
Image credit: Tiancheng international
A 6.70-carat natural fancy deep yellow diamond of “intense colour and vivacity” is the highlight of Tiancheng international’s upcoming jewellery and jadeite auction scheduled for November 28 in Hong Kong, says a report in jewellery.net.
The diamond of VS1 clarity grade, which has a pre-sale estimate of around $450,000 to $705,000, originated from the Zimmi mine in Sierra Leone, West Africa.
According to the auction house, diamonds from Zimmi are highly sought after for their colour, with an extremely rare tangerine tinge. Sizeable yellow diamonds of over five carats from Zimmi mine are exceedingly rare.
Another star lot is a pair of earrings adorned with 3.03-carat and 3.01-carat natural fancy deep yellow diamonds, also from Zimmi.
Other highlights of the sale are a 10.18-carat D-colour IF Type IIA diamond; a pair of double-hoop jadeite and diamond earrings; a “Guanyin” jadeite pendant; and a line-up of diamond and fancy coloured gemstone jewellery pieces.
A preview of the lots will be held from November 25 to 27.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished