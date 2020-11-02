Exclusive
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found a...
26 october 2020
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
Gaetano Cavalieri: Diamond producers no longer insisting that clients purchase what they are offered
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for the past 19 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
05 october 2020
Improved diamond revenue to help narrow Botswana budget deficit in 2021– report
Reuters cited the country's 2021 Budget Strategy Paper, which showed that mineral revenues for the 2020 fiscal year that ends in March 2021, were expected to halve to $917.70 million as COVID-19 hurts diamond sales.
The global diamond market was, however, showing signs of recovery with a 50% rise in diamond receipts to 15 billion pula in 2021.
Higher diamond income and increased taxes are expected to lift total revenue 12% to 58.8 billion pula in 2021 while spending will rise 5% to 71.4 billion pula, resulting in a deficit of 12.58 billion pula or 5.9% of GDP.
"At this rate, the deficit still exceeds the country's indicative threshold that a budget deficit in any year should not exceed 4.0% of GDP," the document said.
"On a more positive note, however, there has been a robust recovery in diamond trading in September 2020, which if sustained would underpin a stronger recovery through the rest of the year and into 2021," reads the 2021 Budget Strategy Paper.
Botswana economy is expected to record a growth rate of 7.7% in 2021, from this year’s contraction of 8.9% on improved sentiment in the global diamond industry, as well as the lifting of domestic movement and lockdown restrictions.
Global firm De Beers, which gets about 70% of its supply from Botswana, recently reported a 57% jump in sales to $467 million at its September sight.
De Beers said it had received higher retail orders ahead of the holiday season.
