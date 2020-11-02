Exclusive
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found a...
26 october 2020
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
Gaetano Cavalieri: Diamond producers no longer insisting that clients purchase what they are offered
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for the past 19 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
05 october 2020
ZCDC stresses need for diamond value addition
Company chief executive Mark Mabhudhu was quoted by The Herald Finance & Business as saying that the global rough diamonds sector was worth between $10 billion and $15 billion, but this can rise to $100 billion further down into cutting and polishing as well as jewellery manufacturing.
"We cannot sit and be content with US$15 billion. So we have initiated a plan to start value addition from next year, where we will be cutting and polishing diamonds so that we don't just sell raw diamonds," he said.
"The President has spoken a lot about value addition and beneficiation, and we are connecting into that programme very strongly."
Meanwhile, Mabhudhu said exploration will continue and there are plans to open closed mines such as River Ranch in Beitbridge and operate new mines in areas such as Chimanimani.
He also said that ZCDC will next year embark on an "aggressive international marketing programme" of local diamonds, with Dubai (UAE), Surat (India), and Israel, being considered.
"So who are we not to want to play in that space? There is a premium in taking production there, you will have respectable people coming there," said Mabhudhu.
"Some of them may not be keen to come to Zimbabwe, but if we take our production, there will get good business. We have done that before, and we got exceptionally good prices from those markets."
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished