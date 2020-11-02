Exclusive
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found a...
26 october 2020
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
Gaetano Cavalieri: Diamond producers no longer insisting that clients purchase what they are offered
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for the past 19 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
05 october 2020
Redpath to provide contract mining services at De Beers' Venetia diamond mine
Redpath will provide skilled management, operational and maintenance personnel to form part of the integrated operations team at Venetia, according to Mining Weekly.
"We are excited to be working with De Beers Group in transferring our safe and efficient operating processes to the South African workforce," Redpath Australia managing director Gavin Ramage was quoted as saying.
"Together with Redpath Mining South Africa, we will utilise the skillsets of both our Australian and African business units. Redpath has been successful in doing this at other major projects across the globe so we look forward to providing another successful outcome for De Beers at Venetia."
De Beers' South African production increased to 1.2 million carats in the third quarter of 2020 due to an expected change in ore mix, with more ore sourced from the higher grade material from the last cut of the open pit as Venetia transitions to the underground.
Open-pit mining at Venetia will likely run until 2021.
The Venetia underground mine project will extend the life of the mine to 2046 and provide an estimated 94 million carats of diamonds.
