Exclusive
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found a...
26 october 2020
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
Gaetano Cavalieri: Diamond producers no longer insisting that clients purchase what they are offered
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for the past 19 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
05 october 2020
Lucapa halts ASX trading ahead of capital raising to expand Mothae project
"The company requests two consecutive 'back to back' trading halts of two days each for this purpose which will remain in place until the earlier of the announcement to the market or the commencement of trade on Friday 6 November 2020," the company said in a statement.
Mothae, which restarted mining and treating operations early last month, had been on care and maintenance due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
No Mothae diamond sales were concluded during the third quarter of the year.
Total sales year to date totalled 10,268 carats for $4.1 million or $402 per carat.
Mothae held a diamond inventory of 784 carats at the end of the third quarter.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished