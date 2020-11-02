Lucapa halts ASX trading ahead of capital raising to expand Mothae project

Lucapa Diamond has requested a trading halt to be placed on its securities effective immediately ahead of the announcement of a capital raising to advance the expansion plans at the Mothae Project, in Lesotho.

"The company requests two consecutive 'back to back' trading halts of two days each for this purpose which will remain in place until the earlier of the announcement to the market or the commencement of trade on Friday 6 November 2020," the company said in a statement.

Mothae, which restarted mining and treating operations early last month, had been on care and maintenance due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

No Mothae diamond sales were concluded during the third quarter of the year.

Total sales year to date totalled 10,268 carats for $4.1 million or $402 per carat.

Mothae held a diamond inventory of 784 carats at the end of the third quarter.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





