Exclusive
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found a...
26 october 2020
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
Gaetano Cavalieri: Diamond producers no longer insisting that clients purchase what they are offered
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for the past 19 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
05 october 2020
J&G Digital World to hold second sourcing event in January 2021
Citing overwhelming buyer demand, the Informa Markets Jewellery and Atelier Technology have announced that they will be extending J&G Digital World’s pilot process with a second event in January 2021. More details about the second pilot will be released in the coming weeks.
J&G Digital World’s debut, which kicked off last week is expected to record good results fuelled by solid visitor participation from more than 30 countries and regions, including premium buyers from Brazil, China, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, Poland, South Korea, Switzerland, Turkey, the UK and the US.
Celine Lau, director of Jewellery Fairs at Informa Markets Jewellery said: “The excitement surrounding the joint digital initiative of Informa Markets Jewellery and Atelier Technology is expected to gain further momentum in the coming weeks.”
“This is just the beginning of our digital journey,” Lau said. “With our exhibitors and visitors’ support, feedback and insights, we are committed to delivering an even more engaging product discovery and sourcing experience to global buyers in January 2021.”
Participation in the January 2021 event will once again be complimentary to all exhibitors and buyers.
However, the Tools & Equipment Pavilion of J&G Digital World may be accessed on JewelleryNet until November 10.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished