J&G Digital World to hold second sourcing event in January 2021

The Jewellery & Gem Digital World (J&G Digital World) in January 2021 is hopeful of helping buyers search for their next potential bestsellers and right suppliers.

Citing overwhelming buyer demand, the Informa Markets Jewellery and Atelier Technology have announced that they will be extending J&G Digital World’s pilot process with a second event in January 2021. More details about the second pilot will be released in the coming weeks.

J&G Digital World’s debut, which kicked off last week is expected to record good results fuelled by solid visitor participation from more than 30 countries and regions, including premium buyers from Brazil, China, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, Poland, South Korea, Switzerland, Turkey, the UK and the US.

Celine Lau, director of Jewellery Fairs at Informa Markets Jewellery said: “The excitement surrounding the joint digital initiative of Informa Markets Jewellery and Atelier Technology is expected to gain further momentum in the coming weeks.”

“This is just the beginning of our digital journey,” Lau said. “With our exhibitors and visitors’ support, feedback and insights, we are committed to delivering an even more engaging product discovery and sourcing experience to global buyers in January 2021.”

Participation in the January 2021 event will once again be complimentary to all exhibitors and buyers.

However, the Tools & Equipment Pavilion of J&G Digital World may be accessed on JewelleryNet until November 10.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





