Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found a...
26 october 2020
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
Gaetano Cavalieri: Diamond producers no longer insisting that clients purchase what they are offered
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for the past 19 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
05 october 2020
Mountain Province Diamonds announced the results of its latest diamond sale
In the latest sale, 559,528 carats were sold for total proceeds of $45.7 million (US$34.3 million) resulting in an average value of $81 per carat (US$61 per carat). This is the company's largest open market sale to date, a record in both volume and value terms which shows confidence is returning to the rough diamond market.
"We are pleased with the result of our second post COVID-19 sale despite the ongoing challenges during the pandemic; the interest shown at the sale was excellent and drove the outstanding result. The continued recovery in diamond prices across the categories is positive for the company and indeed the industry. We are encouraged that a positive momentum is building as we enter the all-important traditional retail selling season," Stuart Brown, the company's president and CEO, commented.
