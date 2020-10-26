ALROSA earns $6.9 mln at auction in Belgium

Today

ALROSA announced the results of special size (over 10.8 carats) rough diamond auction held in Belgium this October.

The company sold 112 rough diamonds with a total weight of 1,733 carats. The overall revenue amounted to $6.9 million, ALROSA said in a statement.

“Despite all the current challenges associated with the pandemic, we try to meet the needs of our customers by offering rough diamonds in those countries where they operate. During the latest auction, 28 companies purchased our diamonds. We appreciate that our customers find an opportunity to continue their business and purchase our products despite all the restrictions,” said Evgeny Agureev, deputy CEO of ALROSA.

Under the current legislation, ALROSA sells special-size (over 10.8 carats) rough diamonds at auctions only.

In March 2020, ALROSA suspended auctions due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Customers participated in online auctions with detailed digital copies of each rough diamond provided for review and detailed analysis. In May, the company started the return to the usual format by organizing auctions in its trading offices in Belgium and Israel. The following auctions in these countries were held in July and September. In October, ALROSA held a successful auction in Dubai, the first one since the pandemic began.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





