Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
Yesterday
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found a...
26 october 2020
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
Gaetano Cavalieri: Diamond producers no longer insisting that clients purchase what they are offered
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for the past 19 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
05 october 2020
ALROSA earns $6.9 mln at auction in Belgium
The company sold 112 rough diamonds with a total weight of 1,733 carats. The overall revenue amounted to $6.9 million, ALROSA said in a statement.
“Despite all the current challenges associated with the pandemic, we try to meet the needs of our customers by offering rough diamonds in those countries where they operate. During the latest auction, 28 companies purchased our diamonds. We appreciate that our customers find an opportunity to continue their business and purchase our products despite all the restrictions,” said Evgeny Agureev, deputy CEO of ALROSA.
Under the current legislation, ALROSA sells special-size (over 10.8 carats) rough diamonds at auctions only.
In March 2020, ALROSA suspended auctions due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Customers participated in online auctions with detailed digital copies of each rough diamond provided for review and detailed analysis. In May, the company started the return to the usual format by organizing auctions in its trading offices in Belgium and Israel. The following auctions in these countries were held in July and September. In October, ALROSA held a successful auction in Dubai, the first one since the pandemic began.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished