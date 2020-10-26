Exclusive
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
Yesterday
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found a...
26 october 2020
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
Gaetano Cavalieri: Diamond producers no longer insisting that clients purchase what they are offered
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for the past 19 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
05 october 2020
Guangzhou International Jewellery & Diamond Conference 2020 viewed by 10 000 industry professionals
Image credit: Guangzhou Diamond Exchange
The Guangzhou International Jewellery & Diamond Conference 2020, organized by Guangzhou Diamond Exchange and Guangdong Gems & Jade Exchange, was held on October 29, 2020 online as well as offline and brought together global industry elites from mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan of China, Belgium, Israel, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Thailand, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Brazil, Colombia and many other countries.
The event was viewed online by nearly 10,000 industry professionals, says the press release distributed by the Guangzhou Diamond Exchange adding that it was attended by guests from Guangzhou Municipal Commerce Bureau, People’s Government of Panyu District, Gems & Jewelry Trade Association of China and Guangdong Exchange Holding Group who delivered speeches at the opening ceremony.
In an opening video speech at the conference, Yoram Dvash, President of the World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) congratulated Guangzhou Diamond Exchange on joining WFDB and said that China is an important diamond market in the world and an important element for the vitality and confidence of the world’s major diamond centres and performed excellently in the market recovery.
At the opening ceremony, Guangdong Gems & Jade Exchange jointly launched the Project for Jewelry Digital Industry Cluster in Guangzhou with Rootcloud. The project aims to create a new name card of Guangzhou jewellery industry as the "Pearl of the World" and build an integrated industrial digital transformation service system.
Guangzhou Diamond Exchange released “GZDE Live”, a WeChat ecosystem-based comprehensive online service platform for jewellery and diamonds.
At the main forum, Cao Yang, Director of the Precious Metal and Jewelry Standards Union, gave a wonderful interpretation of the “Digital Transformation of the Gems and Jade Industry in the Context of the Domestic Circulation”; Dr Zheng Yuhang, Guangzhou Golden Fleece Institute for Finance, introduced the achievements of the research on the construction of the diamond industry economic circle in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.
Ari Epstein, CEO of the Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) pointed out in his video speech that China and Belgium are natural partners in terms of the diamond industry chain.
Dr Martin Leake, a special advisor on precious stones of Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), analyzed the latest trends of diamonds in a video presentation.
At the sub-forum of “Marketing Breaking under the Digital Ecology”, Guangzhou Diamond Exchange and WFDB organized a discussion on natural diamond marketing. Kwok Willis Hon-Cheung, General Manager of Chow Tai Fook in charge of South China Region, made a wonderful interpretation on the smart retail ecosystem of Chow Tai Fook.
In the natural diamond session, the panel chaired by Alan Cohen, President of the London Diamond Bourse (LDB) discussed the Chinese diamond market and successful experience in brand marketing, as well as transparency and provenance of the diamond supply chain.
At the laboratory grown diamond session, Dr Joe C.C. Yuan, Chairman of Taidiam Technical, interpreted the production and supply, technological development, marketing and sales and brand development of LGDs through detailed data; Edahn Golan, a renowned industry analyst, shared views on the price performance, pricing mechanism, and market trend of LGDs.
The panel on LGD chaired by Andrey Zharkov, Founder of Ultra C discussed new market development for LGDs.
From October 28 to November 8, Guangzhou Diamond Exchange is also organizing online and offline sales campaigns such as Jewelry and Diamond from Guangzhou (B2B), and Dazzling Products from Panyu (B2C), holding a jewellery festival for the masses and stimulating new growth of jewellery consumption.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished