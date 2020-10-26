Guangzhou International Jewellery & Diamond Conference 2020 viewed by 10 000 industry professionals

Today

Image credit: Guangzhou Diamond Exchange

The Guangzhou International Jewellery & Diamond Conference 2020, organized by Guangzhou Diamond Exchange and Guangdong Gems & Jade Exchange, was held on October 29, 2020 online as well as offline and brought together global industry elites from mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan of China, Belgium, Israel, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Thailand, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Brazil, Colombia and many other countries.The event was viewed online by nearly 10,000 industry professionals, says the press release distributed by the Guangzhou Diamond Exchange adding that it was attended by guests from Guangzhou Municipal Commerce Bureau, People’s Government of Panyu District, Gems & Jewelry Trade Association of China and Guangdong Exchange Holding Group who delivered speeches at the opening ceremony.In an opening video speech at the conference, Yoram Dvash, President of the World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) congratulated Guangzhou Diamond Exchange on joining WFDB and said that China is an important diamond market in the world and an important element for the vitality and confidence of the world’s major diamond centres and performed excellently in the market recovery.At the opening ceremony, Guangdong Gems & Jade Exchange jointly launched the Project for Jewelry Digital Industry Cluster in Guangzhou with Rootcloud. The project aims to create a new name card of Guangzhou jewellery industry as the "Pearl of the World" and build an integrated industrial digital transformation service system.Guangzhou Diamond Exchange released “GZDE Live”, a WeChat ecosystem-based comprehensive online service platform for jewellery and diamonds.At the main forum, Cao Yang, Director of the Precious Metal and Jewelry Standards Union, gave a wonderful interpretation of the “Digital Transformation of the Gems and Jade Industry in the Context of the Domestic Circulation”; Dr Zheng Yuhang, Guangzhou Golden Fleece Institute for Finance, introduced the achievements of the research on the construction of the diamond industry economic circle in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.Ari Epstein, CEO of the Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) pointed out in his video speech that China and Belgium are natural partners in terms of the diamond industry chain.Dr Martin Leake, a special advisor on precious stones of Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), analyzed the latest trends of diamonds in a video presentation.At the sub-forum of “Marketing Breaking under the Digital Ecology”, Guangzhou Diamond Exchange and WFDB organized a discussion on natural diamond marketing. Kwok Willis Hon-Cheung, General Manager of Chow Tai Fook in charge of South China Region, made a wonderful interpretation on the smart retail ecosystem of Chow Tai Fook.In the natural diamond session, the panel chaired by Alan Cohen, President of the London Diamond Bourse (LDB) discussed the Chinese diamond market and successful experience in brand marketing, as well as transparency and provenance of the diamond supply chain.At the laboratory grown diamond session, Dr Joe C.C. Yuan, Chairman of Taidiam Technical, interpreted the production and supply, technological development, marketing and sales and brand development of LGDs through detailed data; Edahn Golan, a renowned industry analyst, shared views on the price performance, pricing mechanism, and market trend of LGDs.The panel on LGD chaired by Andrey Zharkov, Founder of Ultra C discussed new market development for LGDs.From October 28 to November 8, Guangzhou Diamond Exchange is also organizing online and offline sales campaigns such as Jewelry and Diamond from Guangzhou (B2B), and Dazzling Products from Panyu (B2C), holding a jewellery festival for the masses and stimulating new growth of jewellery consumption.