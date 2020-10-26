Lucapa's Lulo reaches quarterly output record of 9,387 ct

Lucapa Diamond's 40%-owned Lulo alluvial diamond mine, in Angola, registered a record quarterly output of 9,387 carats in the third quarter of 2020, surpassing the previous record of 8,865 carats set in the third quarter of 2016.

The company registered improved output despite operations at Lulo being partially impacted during the quarter by the State of Emergency implemented in Angola due to the COVID-19 pandemic and presidential decrees regulating personnel movement.

Diamond recovered during the third quarter include 314 diamonds +4.8 carats.

The largest diamond recovered during the quarter was a 61-carat gem-quality stone.

Meanwhile, Lulo sold 9,964 carats during the quarter for gross revenues of $11.6 million, achieving an average price per carat of $1,162.

Total sales year to date totalled 16,128 carats for $21.3 million or $1,323 per carat.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





