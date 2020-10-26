Exclusive
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found a...
26 october 2020
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
Gaetano Cavalieri: Diamond producers no longer insisting that clients purchase what they are offered
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for the past 19 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
05 october 2020
Lucapa's Lulo reaches quarterly output record of 9,387 ct
The company registered improved output despite operations at Lulo being partially impacted during the quarter by the State of Emergency implemented in Angola due to the COVID-19 pandemic and presidential decrees regulating personnel movement.
Diamond recovered during the third quarter include 314 diamonds +4.8 carats.
The largest diamond recovered during the quarter was a 61-carat gem-quality stone.
Meanwhile, Lulo sold 9,964 carats during the quarter for gross revenues of $11.6 million, achieving an average price per carat of $1,162.
Total sales year to date totalled 16,128 carats for $21.3 million or $1,323 per carat.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished