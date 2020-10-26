Exclusive
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found a...
26 october 2020
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
Gaetano Cavalieri: Diamond producers no longer insisting that clients purchase what they are offered
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for the past 19 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
05 october 2020
Botswana Q3 rough diamond exports down 66%
The decline was due to the COVID-19 pandemic that saw global travel restrictions being put in place to curb the spread of the virus.
Botswana's borders were closed in March, which made it difficult for foreign diamond buyers to travel to the southern African country for monthly diamond sales conducted by De Beers in Gaborone.
Debswana, a joint venture between Botswana and De Beers, shipped rough diamonds worth $287-million in the third quarter of 2020compared to $863-million, a year earlier.
Botswana gets about 30% of its government revenues from diamonds, which account for 70% of exports.
Botswana's economy is this year expected to record an 8.9% contraction due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished