Exclusive
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
Today
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found a...
26 october 2020
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
Gaetano Cavalieri: Diamond producers no longer insisting that clients purchase what they are offered
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for the past 19 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
05 october 2020
GJEPC seeks reduction in import duty on polished diamonds
In its Budget recommendations, the Indian diamond industry has sought the following urgent policy reforms including, reduction in import duty on cut and polished diamonds from 7.5% to 2.5%; amendment in taxation provisions to allow the sale of rough diamonds in the Special Notified Zone (SNZ) in Mumbai; and exemption of two-percent equalisation levy on rough diamond sales.
Commenting on the reforms proposed, Colin Shah, Chairman, GJEPC said, “We do not have any natural advantage of rough diamonds, but India has achieved this position because of its proficiency in cutting and polishing rough diamonds. In 2019, India imported maximum rough diamonds of around 157 million carats for processing. India can sustain this position and further scale new heights. The Council has requested the Finance Minister that if customers in India choose to confirm their orders, an invoice can be made within the SNZ. Miners could pay a ‘turnover tax’ not exceeding 0.16%, the prevailing rate in Belgium.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished