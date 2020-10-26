De Beers’ Lightbox opens lab-grown diamond facility

Lightbox, a De Beers-owned company that produces laboratory-grown diamond jewelry, officially opened its $94-million manufacturing facility in Gresham, Ore.

The facility started manufacturing this summer, once fully operational, will produce approximately 200,000 carats of lab-grown diamonds annually, company representatives said.

Lightbox also announced that it has entered into a partnership with online jewelry retailer, Blue Nile, to produce an exclusive fashion jewelry collection with Lightbox lab-grown diamonds. The new jewels launched on the Blue Nile website Thursday, marking the first time in the Seattle-based company’s 21-year history that it will sell lab-grown diamonds.

“Manufacturing lab-grown diamonds in the U.S. was a goal from the beginning and we are so proud to have achieved it with this state-of-the-art laboratory in a region that has become a hub for advanced industries,” Steve Coe, Lightbox CEO, said in a statement.

The Lightbox brand was introduced by the De Beers Group in September 2018. Up until the opening of this new manufacturing facility, Lightbox diamonds were produced entirely at the De Beers-owned Element Six labs in Oxford, England, where for more than 50 years it has produced lab-grown diamonds exclusively for industrial applications.

Blue Nile’s lab-grown diamonds will be set in 14k gold. The collection includes earrings, pendants, bracelets and rings with prices starting at $600.



Alex Shishlo для Rough&Polished





