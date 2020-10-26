Exclusive
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found a...
26 october 2020
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
Gaetano Cavalieri: Diamond producers no longer insisting that clients purchase what they are offered
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for the past 19 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
05 october 2020
De Beers’ Lightbox opens lab-grown diamond facility
The facility started manufacturing this summer, once fully operational, will produce approximately 200,000 carats of lab-grown diamonds annually, company representatives said.
Lightbox also announced that it has entered into a partnership with online jewelry retailer, Blue Nile, to produce an exclusive fashion jewelry collection with Lightbox lab-grown diamonds. The new jewels launched on the Blue Nile website Thursday, marking the first time in the Seattle-based company’s 21-year history that it will sell lab-grown diamonds.
“Manufacturing lab-grown diamonds in the U.S. was a goal from the beginning and we are so proud to have achieved it with this state-of-the-art laboratory in a region that has become a hub for advanced industries,” Steve Coe, Lightbox CEO, said in a statement.
The Lightbox brand was introduced by the De Beers Group in September 2018. Up until the opening of this new manufacturing facility, Lightbox diamonds were produced entirely at the De Beers-owned Element Six labs in Oxford, England, where for more than 50 years it has produced lab-grown diamonds exclusively for industrial applications.
Blue Nile’s lab-grown diamonds will be set in 14k gold. The collection includes earrings, pendants, bracelets and rings with prices starting at $600.
Alex Shishlo для Rough&Polished