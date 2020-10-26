Exclusive
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found a...
26 october 2020
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
Gaetano Cavalieri: Diamond producers no longer insisting that clients purchase what they are offered
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for the past 19 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
05 october 2020
RioZim’s Murowa Q3 diamond output dips 2% on low grades
Image credit: Murowa Diamonds
Murowa Diamonds recorded a 2% decrease in production in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the same period, a year earlier, according to RioZim.
The parent company said the decline in diamond production was due to the processing of ore from K1 pits, which are of low grade whilst in the same period last year, the mine was processing from high-grade K2 pits.
No figures were provided in the brief market update.
Murowa produced 250 000 carats in the first half of 2020 compared to 390 000 carats in the comparative prior period.
Given the decrease in ore grade, the company was working on expanding processing capacity to shift the operations to a low grade, high volume model.
"This project has stalled due to insufficient foreign currency and unavailability of funding to fast track and complete the project," it said last August.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished