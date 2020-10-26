RioZim’s Murowa Q3 diamond output dips 2% on low grades

Today

Image credit: Murowa Diamonds

Murowa Diamonds recorded a 2% decrease in production in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the same period, a year earlier, according to RioZim.The parent company said the decline in diamond production was due to the processing of ore from K1 pits, which are of low grade whilst in the same period last year, the mine was processing from high-grade K2 pits.No figures were provided in the brief market update.Murowa produced 250 000 carats in the first half of 2020 compared to 390 000 carats in the comparative prior period.Given the decrease in ore grade, the company was working on expanding processing capacity to shift the operations to a low grade, high volume model."This project has stalled due to insufficient foreign currency and unavailability of funding to fast track and complete the project," it said last August.