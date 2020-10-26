Exclusive
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
Yesterday
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found a...
26 october 2020
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
Gaetano Cavalieri: Diamond producers no longer insisting that clients purchase what they are offered
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for the past 19 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
05 october 2020
Gem Diamonds reduces net debt position by $6.6 mln
The company had a net debt of $5.5 million in the first half of the year.
Gem said it ended the quarter with $24.5-million cash on hand, excluding $29.8 million of the September tender proceeds received after the period end.
It sold seven diamonds for more than $1 million each, generating revenue of $25.6 million during the period, bringing the total number of diamonds sold for greater than $1 million to 24 for the year to date.
The company also recorded an average price of $2, 215 per carat in the third quarter compared to $1 714 in the first half of 2020.
Gem Diamonds chief executive Clifford Elphick said the average price of $2 215 per carat demonstrates the improved demand for Letšeng's high-quality large diamond production.
"These prices achieved (on a like for like basis) are higher than those realised in the pre-Covid-19 market conditions of H2 2019," he said.
"This, together with the continued pro-active cost control and cash preservation measures implemented across the Group, has resulted in continued positive cash flow for the Group."
The company produced 29 127 carats in the third quarter, bringing the year to date output to 72, 403 carats, which is 14% weaker compared to 84 207 carats, a year earlier.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished