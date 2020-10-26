Exclusive
Chris Del Gatto: “We provide capital to smart companies”
Chris Del Gatto, CEO & Co-Founder of DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund L.P., a New York-based non-bank lender to the diamond and jewelry industry, started his career as a diamond cutter when he was just 17. In his early 20’s, Chris went on to co-found a...
26 october 2020
Lunhianga Project: "The forecasts for this year point to the production of about 100 thousand carats of diamonds"
Advanced information, by the coordinator of Endiama’s Lunhinga Project Management Committee, Adérito Gaspar, points to a drop in production due to the pandemic, but with good prospects in view of the potential of the kimberlites of Camatchia, in production...
19 october 2020
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
12 october 2020
Gaetano Cavalieri: Diamond producers no longer insisting that clients purchase what they are offered
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for the past 19 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
05 october 2020
Worth of gold and diamonds
Initiatives in Arts and Culture and De Beers recently co-hosted a webinar on the worth of gold and diamonds. The webinar, which was moderated by Mickey Alam Khan, the founder and editor of Luxury Daily, featured Jeffrey Christian, founder and managing...
28 september 2020
Yoram Dvash not to run for IDE President for third term in December; Dvash to concentrate on his role as WFDB President
Image credit: IDE
Yoram Dvash, who has been President of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE) for the past five years, announced on Wednesday that he will not stand for a third term in elections in December 2020. Dvash said that he will continue his role as President of the World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB), to which he was elected in September 2020.
During his tenure as President of the Israel Diamond Exchange, Dvash implemented many reforms to increase transparency and accountability and spearheaded significant regulatory changes for the industry. He negotiated a watershed agreement with the Israel Tax Authority and worked with the highest levels of government to enhance the industry’s position in regulatory measures.
Dvash was also instrumental in the building of a digital platform for international diamond trading - Get Diamonds - which has recently become the official e-commerce platform of the WFDB. Moreover, Dvash embarked on a major real estate project owned and developed by IDE, which is considered one of the largest such projects in Israel.
Dvash,56, became Acting President of the WFDB in April 2020 and was officially elected President at the World Diamond Congress which was held digitally in September 2020.
"For the past five years, I have been given the privilege of working for the members of the Israel Diamond Exchange during one of the most challenging, and important periods in the industry. I thank the IDE Board and its members for the trust they have placed in me and for allowing me to initiate, create and lead. I will be here to assist the next president and board as much as is necessary,” Dvash said.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished